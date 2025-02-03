Will Trent season 3 episode 5: Could Angie, Will really move on?

As we get prepared to see Will Trent season 3 episode 5 on ABC tomorrow night, are we really about to see Will and Angie move forward?

Well, let’s just start off here by reiterating that things are pretty complicated. Angie “released” Will, something that we tend to think she did for her own benefit just as much as anything. We think there are feelings there still on both sides and yet, hurdles that are going to be difficult for the two of them to get past.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV discussions!

So does Angie at least want to move forward? For the time being, that much appears to be the case. Speaking to TVLine, here is what co-showrunner Liz Heldens had to say on the subject:

I think she wants to try. I mean, they both have a side to what happened at the end of Season 2. Her side is, “You arrested me in front of everybody,” and his side is, “I had to,” so I think that she’s trying to respect herself, and she’s really trying to let them both off the hook. You know, we all say things one day and feel differently the next day. We try. You say you’re going to change, and you stumble, so we’ll see. But I think she meant it in the moment.

In the immediate future, we know that a lot of evidence suggests that we are going to move forward with Marion Alba as a potential love interest for Will. However, there is also no reason to think that she is 100% going to be with him long-term. Everything with these relationships remains in flux and when the dust settles, this is probably what everyone involved actually wants.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Will Trent, including what more is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 3 episode 5?

Is there anything that you are most excited for? Share your thoughts in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







