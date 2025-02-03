Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 2/2/25?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We know the series is back this month, but are we here yet?

Well, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way right now: The late-night series is not back as of yet. The plan at the moment is for the show to be back on February 16, and it is already marketing itself by talking about the current state of the world. We know that this show has succeeded through some depressing times in the world before, so what are we going to see moving forward this season? Well, let’s just say that there is still a certain element of mystery here.

Big-picture, we do think that we are going to be seeing a season that is rather similar to what we’ve seen in the past, at least when it comes to the format. Sure, we are going to be seeing a lot of current events broken down, but don’t be shocked if there are a few different main segments that you never quite see coming.

Now, as much as we love the show, there is a part of us that does want to see some sort of evolution after a decade-plus on the air. Is there a way to feature some new perspectives, have more interviews, or even use different visual mediums to get the message across? A little more variety could be nice little jolt for the show at a time where there is a lot of headline fatigue going on in the world right now. We’ve already seen how Oliver and the show functions in past administrations … so is there going to be anything different this time around? That remains here to be seen.

