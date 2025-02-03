Poppa’s House season 1 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Dirty Laundry’
For those who are curious, you are going to see Poppa’s House season 1 episode 11 on CBS next week. What lies ahead here? The title for this installment is “Dirty Laundry,” and doesn’t that alone hint at a lot of exciting stuff? At the very least, we tend to think so!
Ultimately, this term is often used to some information from the past being dug up in a pretty harmful way, and it is possible that this is going to be a focal point to a lot of messy stuff that is coming between Junior and Poppa. Sure, the two have argued, but we’re not sure that we’ve seen it like this before.
For a few more details on what is ahead, check out the full Poppa’s House season 1 episode 11 synopsis below:
“Dirty Laundry” – Junior and Poppa’s relationship hits a rough patch when Junior agrees to film a commercial for JJ’s foam roller company, only to be ridiculed by Poppa on his podcast, on the CBS Original series POPPA’S HOUSE, Monday, Feb. 10 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Wendy Raquel Robinson returns as Catherine. Geoffrey Owens returns as JJ.
The ratings so far…
The so so far is averaging around 3.5 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic — while these numbers are hardly setting the world on fire, at the same time it has been a pretty solid performer week in and week out. Those who caught it at the start of the season are still watching, and isn’t that a reason for hope?
For now, let’s just say that we’re cautiously optimistic that we are going to learn more intel on a season 2 soon — we’ll just have to wait and see when that happens.
