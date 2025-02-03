Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 13 spoilers: To the ocean floor…

Want to know a little more on what lies ahead on Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 13? Let’s just say this story is a little different from the rest.

After all, if you are not aware “Depth Charge” is an installment that was originally slated to air following the Super Bowl. We certainly think that this is one that will feel bigger and more dramatic because of that, and it actually has an extra minute tacked on to its run time! While the action drama is not going to reap the benefit of airing after the big game anymore, we know that it will be promoted throughout — hopefully, that will lead to a boost in the show’s ratings as we wait and see what the future holds.

Below, you can check out the full Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 13 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

Captain Sonny and the Ocean Safety team face their most dangerous rescue yet when a literal minefield is discovered on the ocean floor. Meanwhile, on the beach, a hugely popular influencer will do anything to capture viral content for her massive following in the all-new “Depth Charge” episode of Rescue: Hi-Surf airing Monday, Feb 10 (9:03-10:04 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RHS-113) (TV-14 L,V)

Even though 9-1-1: Lone Star is done for the season, it is rather nice to know that you’ve still got this show coming. There are a number of episodes to come and while we know that there is a somewhat-procedural nature to the show, at the same time there could be a few stories that build and build leading into the finale. At this point, why would we root for anything different? (The best thing that the writers can do at this point is work to ensure that HI-Surf stands out from almost every other series out there.)

