Grammys 2025 start time, network, lineup of performers

Tonight marks the official arrival of the 2025 Grammys on CBS, so what more can we say about the ceremony itself at this point?

Well, let’s start off here with the basics, as the aforementioned network is going to broadcast the show starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Trevor Noah is coming back once more as the host for the event, and of course, you are going to see a ton of big-name presenters. Who are we talking about here? Well, think along the lines of Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, SZA, Taylor Swift, Victoria Monét and Will Smith. Odds are, there are going to be even more than them that have not even been announced as of yet!

As for the performers, you’ve got a really eclectic mix of people who you are going to be seeing across the few hours: Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, Stevie Wonder and Teddy Swims. There may still be some surprises, especially when it comes to some signature collaborations.

The biggest question mark here is whether or not the Grammys, like many other awards show out there, can still garner a manner of mainstream attention. We know that this is something that a ton of awards shows have struggled with over the last few years, but big moments are the thing that will always get people talking, no matter the year or the specific performers involved. Because of the collaborative nature of music, we do tend to think that the Grammys are more capable of achieving this than almost any other awards show on the planet. Let’s just hope that this does turn out to be the case here, as well.

What are you most excited to see on the Grammys when they air tonight on CBS?

