Funny Woman season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Sophie’s next move

After what you see today on PBS, are you hungry to learn more when it comes to Funny Woman season 2 episode 2?

Well, first and foremost, let’s talk about things when it comes to the schedule itself! While we recognize that the Super Bowl is next week, this hardly means that the aforementioned network is taking its shows off the air. We do tend to think that this is a rare case of smart counter-programming given that the audience for football is typically not the same of a character-focused British drama. We’ll of course have to see where things go here, but this is a show that does not have the sort of audience as NFL football. Both can coexist, and we have seen that work with some other shows like Downton Abbey over the years.

Now, let’s get back to Funny Woman itself. If you want to get a better sense of where things started off today, check out the premiere synopsis:

Having established herself as the nation’s favorite TV comedy star and with her budding romance with Dennis on the right path, Sophie Straw’s life is going great! But when her new sitcom flops, things start to go south with her family and with Dennis.

Now, let’s get more into next week, shall we? Below, you can see the full Funny Woman season 2 episode 2 synopsis with more info all about what lies ahead:

The highs and lows continue for Sophie, whose first encounter with her mother proves disappointing. Feeling isolated at home, she moves into Pandora’s flat, seeking solace in privacy. Edith’s interest in Dennis is rekindled, leading Sophie to assume they’re back together. With nothing to lose, Sophie agrees to star in a film opposite a French movie star – their chemistry is instant!

Clearly, Sophie’s life is about to change dramatically … but where will it all go? There is a lot of mystery there still…

