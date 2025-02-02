All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5: An opportunity?

There are a handful of different things that you can expect to see moving into All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5. Where should we start?

Well, it actually feels like the right, natural place to kick off this conversation is noting that there is another installment coming next week, otherwise known as Super Bowl Sunday. The vast majority of shows out there would probably opt against putting something out there on this day, but the PBS drama is not like many others. After all, it is one that does not share a huge audience with football, and the network has a long tradition of counter-programming opposite the big game. For example, this is something that we saw them do back with Downton Abbey to great success so many years ago.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV updates!

Below, you can see the full All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5 synopsis with more on what lies ahead:

Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding back his protégé. Mrs. Hall must deal with an unlikely emergency in Darrowby. Siegfried and Carmody must pay attention to their romantic pursuits.

This is an episode that is going to seemingly encompass almost everything that we have come to know and love about this show over the years. We tend to think that we’re going to see a number of emotional stories, a few big moments regarding the animals, and of course a foundation laid for everything else that is coming. There are still more installments to come, and we certainly have no inkling that this is going to be the final season.

For Siegfried in particular, though, we would wonder whether or not this is the biggest episode that we have had a chance to see in quite some time. Where will all of it go?

What do you most want to see moving into All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







