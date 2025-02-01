The Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: Grant’s dates & other questions

Come Monday night we are going to be seeing The Bachelor episode 2 on ABC — so what exactly will the next chapter of Grant Ellis’ story look like?

Well, if you have seen a good bit of the reality show over the years, you probably have a great sense of some of that already. There will be some solo dates, and we already know who one recipient of said date will be thanks to the first impression rose. Then, the group dates are going to happen and all bets are off.

So who could be at the center of attention here? Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see a preview where Zoe seems to be spotlighted for trying to get Grant’s attention, but is everything quite as it seems here? Well, let’s just say (at least for now) that this is a good question … but it is also the show causing some chaos in the mundane.

After all, if you visit this link you can see a deleted scene from the premiere that gets you a chance to know Zoe, and her story here is actually really positive and interesting — she was adopted by two Caucasian people and raised in a predominantly white town, and she has gone through quite a bit in her life. This story was cut and yet, we had a lot of ridiculous stuff that was kept in the show. If there is any reason why this scene was left on the cutting-room floor, it could be that some of the “drama” of her wanting to spend time with Grant is pained in a different light — or, causes problems with some of the women. This may lead to things getting a little bit messy, and they may not want people to be that conflicted.

What do you think we’re going to be seeing on The Bachelor episode 2 overall?

Have any big-time theories? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get all sorts of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

