Is NCIS: Sydney new tonight on CBS, January 31, 2025?

Is NCIS: Sydney new tonight on CBS? Once upon a time, you may have seen some promotion that hyped up a January 31 start date.

So, are we actually going to see it? Let’s just say that this is where some of the bad news does come into play. There is no new episode tonight, as a Grammy special has pushed back the start of the new season for one week’s time. Hopefully, there are going to be some stories that are worth the wait — our fear, at least, is that the show may have a hard time retaining the audience that it had for season 1 after the time off.

Rather than having you worried about ratings for now, though, why not set the stage for what is ahead? Then check out synopses for the first two NCIS: Sydney episodes of the season below…

Season 2 episode 1, “Heart Starter” – NCIS: Sydney will do whatever it takes to crack the case of a rogue assassin on the run during NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson’s chaotic first day as boss, on the second season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: SYDNEY, Friday, Feb. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 2 episode 2, “Fire in the Hole” – When a young girl finds the body of a former U.S. Navy officer floating in the harbor, the team is led to an 18th-century sailing ship hosting a pirate-themed wedding, where DeShawn and Evie go undercover to investigate. Meanwhile, Mackey and JD are pulled in to prevent a potential tragedy on the harbor that could rip the U.S.-Australia alliance apart, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Friday, Feb. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In general, our feeling is that the season is going to bring you more of what you loved about the first season — think in terms of action, a little bit of comedy, and great cases.

