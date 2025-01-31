Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 8: Miguel Prado Easter egg!

There were a number of things that we were excited to see on Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 8, but a Miguel Pardo reference? Well, go ahead and consider that a shock!

One of the things that Clyde Phillips and some of the writers clearly thought about entering this season was how to drop all sorts of references to the past. Early on in the season, we did see someone who felt like they could have been Brian Moser. Now, we briefly saw a young Prado as LaGuerta got back to work with Harry.

It may be pretty easy to forget, but back during Dexter season 3 it was mentioned that Maria and Miguel (played then by Jimmy Smits) had a history. This was a little nod to it, but at the same time, we’re not sure that this is going to turn into something more at all. There are not many organic reasons to bring the character back into the fray, but he is out there as a living, breathing part of this universe at this point.

We do of course think that in general, it is hard for this show to constantly tow the line between keeping continuity and introducing new twists; yet, this is something that we tend to think that we are going to be seeing for at least the rest of the season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

