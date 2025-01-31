Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, January 31, 2025?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Are we finally going to see Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast back after a long break?

Well, without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the super-good news: The series is on the air in just a few hours! There were some huge cliffhangers that were established back in December, and it seems like there are answers coming to a number of key questions. Is Audrey or Bode going to die? Is Manny going to be able to find Gabriela?

Let’s set the stage further now. Below, you can see the full Fire Country season 3 episode 9 synopsis with some other updates on what is ahead:

“Coming in Hot” – With the Chezem Valley fire blazing out of control, Bode and Audrey must find a way to save themselves; Manny risks his freedom for his missing daughter; and Eve tries to protect her father (Phil Morris) and their family’s ranch, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Jan. 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Series star Kevin Alejandro directed the episode.

Will we get answers to everything tonight?

We tend to think so, if for no other reason than that this show is somewhat a procedural. There are some long-term stories but at the same time, a lot of things do tend to get resolved week after week. Ultimately, we 100% imagine that this is going to be the case with most of the life-or-death scenarios within the game.

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 3 as we move forward?

Do you think there is a chance that any character does die? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

