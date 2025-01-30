Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 finale preview!

Next week on Fox, you are going to have a chance to see the final two episodes of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3. With that, who will pass and be declared the champs?

Well, if you have watched the past two seasons of the show, you are most-likely familiar with the fact already that there can be multiple champions here — this is a show with a very different sort of endgame here, and that does help it stand out from the pack. Of course, that doesn’t mean that all five of the remaining celebrities are going to make it to the end at all!

Want to learn a little more about what’s coming? Well, just go ahead and check out the official synopsis below:

Entering their final week of Selection, the remaining recruits are challenged mentally to harness their vulnerability and shift their mindsets to overcome the final tasks. The recruits fight the “Redman,” escape an ambush and evade an enemy hunter base, and approach the most terrifying phase of the course, resistance to interrogation. As the recruits experience the most challenging part of their journey, they must try their best to conceal that they have been working with the Special Forces in order to successfully pass Selection in the all-new “On The Run / Capture” season finale episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airing Wednesday, Feb 5 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SFT-309/310) (TV-14 D, L, V)

On paper, it might be easy to argue who the most-likely champions are here. After all, there are three athletes remaining in Alana Blanchard, Cam Newton, and Golden Tate. However, this is your reminder that athletes haven’t always been the champs in the past — there is a psychological element to the finale as well, and that could put these stars through a lot of torment.

