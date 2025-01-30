Law & Order season 24 episode 12 return date: ‘Duty to Protect’

After what you see tonight on NBC, it only makes sense to want a Law & Order season 24 episode 12 return date — and we are happy to help!

Of course, the bad news that we should get out of the way here already is that you are going to be waiting a little while to see what more is ahead. There is no new installment next week and instead, the plan is to bring “Duty to Protect” back on February 13. (Is it shocking to anyone else that this show hasn’t had an episode named this already? That’s at least where we are.)

Now if you do want to learn a little bit more about what’s to come, have no fear — we’ve got you covered! All you have to do is check out the full Law & Order season 24 episode 12 synopsis below:

When a teenage girl is found dead, the squad struggles to find a motive without knowing her identity; Price and Maroun must pick up the broken pieces of their case after a shocking courtroom revelation.

So why are we stuck waiting for so long to see this episode?

Well, a lot of it just the natural way that network TV shows work — you get a solid run of episodes, a hiatus, and then a solid run of episodes again after the fact. This is something that we have grown used to over time, and for NBC, they would rather stretch these seasons out from September / October to May than have all of them air at once. That just would not give them anywhere near as much real estate at the end of the day here. (Hopefully, there are going to be some really big things happening closer to the end of the season — there is not a lot of info on that yet.)

