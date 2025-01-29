All American season 7 episode 2 return date, what lies ahead

Following the special premiere tonight on The CW, do you want to get an All American season 7 episode 2 return date, or more news about what’s to come?

Well, the first thing that we really should do here is remind everyone that what you are seeing tonight is not the norm when it comes to the football drama. It is going to be airing on Monday nights as usual starting on February 3, which is when you are going to see a repeat of the premiere. Therefore, episode 2 is coming the following week on February 10.

Want to learn a little bit more now on what is to come? Then we simply suggest that you check out the full All American season 7 episode 2 synopsis below:

A SERIES OF FIRSTS – As Cassius (Osy Ikhile) and KJ (Nathaniel McIntyre) navigate their first day at Beverly and South Crenshaw High, they struggle to find their way in unfamiliar surroundings. When Yasi antagonizes Khalil (Antonio J. Bell), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) steps in at Amina’s (Alexis Chikaeze) urging. Olivia comes to town to pay tribute to Coach Billy Baker, but when she seemingly keeps avoiding Layla (Greta Onieogou), their friendship is tested. Elsewhere, Coop’s (Bre-Z) nerves take over on her first day of law school. Later, Olivia learns something life changing, and Jordan has a proposal for Khalil. Samantha Logan guest stars. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Adrian Dukes. (#702).

With Olivia coming back for this episode, there is obviously a certain amount of nostalgia baked into this particular story. Is it going to be enough to justify the show continuing on? That’s the question that we understandably thing a lot of people out there are going to keep having. A part of the picture will be painted via the ratings, but we don’t think everything will be 100% clear on that until we get around to next week after the repeat.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

