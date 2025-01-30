Ghosts season 4 episode 11 spoilers: Thor returns to therapy

Do you want to learn a little bit more about Ghosts season 4 episode 11? Well, there is a lot to discuss here, starting with the fact it is on next week. For at least the immediate future, there is not too much to be concerned about when it comes to a hiatus around the corner.

So what makes this story so important? Well, for starters, it is a sequel-of-sorts since we are going to see Thor back in therapy.

Below, you can check out the full Ghosts season 4 episode 11 synopsis with more insight all about what is ahead:

“Thorapy 2: Abandonment Issues” – Thor returns to therapy to work through his angst over being abandoned by his Viking shipmates. Also, Jay’s sister, Bela (Punam Patel), attempts to help him with the restaurant, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Feb. 6 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The restaurant does at this point feel like a long-term storyline, and one that we hope to see a lot of emotional moments on before the end of the season. Sure, we recognize that this is a comedy, but one of the reasons why it is so special is because we do care about a lot about a lot of the characters who are at the center of it. We celebrate some of the things that are good with them and we feel bad when things go south.

There are a lot of different things that we are excited to see moving forward but ultimately, the biggest thing to celebrate is that this is a long season. There’s room for a lot of great moments as we move forward!

