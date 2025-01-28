Tracker season 2 episode 9 trailer, more on Colter’s adventures

For those who have not heard as of yet, Tracker season 2 episode 9 is going to be coming to CBS on February 16, ending what has been a pretty long hiatus.

So, leading up to this big point, is there anything more we can share when it comes to what lies ahead? Let’s just indicate that there is so much to look forward to! Justin Hartley and the rest of the cast have some more dangerous cases coming up, ones that will test more than just Colter Shaw — of course, at the same time he will inevitably be front and center for a lot of them.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reviews!

If you head over to TVLine, you can see further how the show is being set up courtesy of the latest trailer. Meanwhile, the synopsis below also sets the stage:

Season 2 episode 9, “The Disciple” – A new lead in Colter’s white whale case, the disappearance of Gina Picket, brings him and retired cop Keaton (guest star Brent Sexton) back together to track down a serial killer, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, Feb. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

season 2 episode 10, “Nightingale” – After Colter is hired to find a missing singer linked to a violent crime, he discovers his target is a stoic survivalist, not unlike himself, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, Feb. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Before the season ends, we do think that we’re going to see more of Sofia Pernas as Billie; meanwhile, we anticipate that Melissa Roxburgh will be back as Dory — something that feels pretty darn important based on the end of season 1. We’ll just have to wait and see how these stories start to manifest themselves…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Tracker season 2 episode 9 and beyond?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other intel.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







