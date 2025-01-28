Top Chef season 22 premiere date, Canada setting, more revealed

If you have been extremely eager to get a Top Chef season 22 premiere date or some other details on what is ahead, we’ve got it covered!

First and foremost here, let’s start off with the date: March 13 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. If you did not know already, this new season is set across Canada, which certainly makes it the most expansive season that you’ve seen in quite some time. This is, after all, a country where most provinces are larger than the majority of states and yet, we are navigating multiple provinces over the course of the time!

If you head over to Entertainment Weekly right now, you can see a full trailer that hypes up more of what lies ahead. There is a lot of drama, but then also some contestants that come from all walks of life. You are going to be see some chefs who have huge credentials, but also still have to push themselves in this environment. It is really stressful, and you will see some of that drama play out.

As we get deeper into the season, the only thing that we really want to see are some challenges that are different from what we’ve ever seen before. Sure, we do tend to think that Restaurant Wars is going to be around, and there are also some things on the show that are pretty-darn standard. You want to give longtime Top Chef viewers some comfort food, but at the same time mix that up here and there with something that surprises a lot of people.

We just hope that Top Chef can continue its high standard — there is a reason why this is one of the biggest shows within its genre.

What do you most want to see moving into Top Chef season 22 over at Hulu?

