Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 12 spoilers: The tsunami

If you are not presently aware you are going to be seeing Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 12 arriving on Fox next week. So, what is at the center of it? Well, for the time being, let’s just say that there is a great deal of danger — perhaps more than what we’ve seen almost all season.

After all, if you saw the promo that came after the latest episode, then you know already that one of the central events that is ahead at this point is a major tsunami, one that could obviously rock most of everything and everyone close to the beach. There are going to be a ton of evacuations and beyond just that, you are going to see Em and much of the crew do whatever they can to save those in the worst possible conditions.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

You can argue that in a way, it is super-smart for Rescue: HI-Surf to be airing this episode right after the series finale for 9-1-1: Lone Star. What is the reason for that? Well, let’s just say that it is pretty darn simple, and tied very much to the fact that you are getting one huge story after another.

One other important thing to note

Well, the thirteenth episode of the season looks to be the one that was originally set to air following the Super Bowl before a last-minute switch. That means that it could have a bigger budget and scale than almost anything that we’ve seen on the show to date — in other words, we are continuing to watch everyone up the ante. There is a lot to be excited about there, no? We also do recognize that there are still some more stories after the fact, and there is still a chance that a season 2 renewal turns up at some point.

You can watch a promo for what is ahead now over at the link here.

What do you most want to see moving into Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







