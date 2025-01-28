High Potential season 1 episode 12 spoilers: Last before finale

As we look more towards High Potential season 1 episode 12 on ABC, do you want to learn more about what is ahead here?

Well, there are a lot of different things well-worth discussing here, but we should begin by noting where things currently stand. There are two more episodes to go in the Kaitlin Olson series and then on the other side of that, a long wait is ahead. There is a second season almost certainly coming, and that means more opportunity for great cases and plenty of drama. Until then, though, we hope for some cases that offer us a chance to see some exciting cases and new dynamics at play.

Do, do you want to set the stage further for what is to come? Well, go ahead and check out the full High Potential season 1 episode 12 synopsis below:

The FBI joins the investigation into the murder of a controversial tech magnate, forcing Karadec to reunite with his former partner. Meanwhile, Ludo becomes overwhelmed with his increasing childcare duties.

Is there a chance that something in here sets up the finale?

For the time being, this is at least what we are expecting! While this show (like so many others out there) may be a crime procedural, we often do see a few more inter-connected stories leading up to big finales. Of course, from there you certainly have a chance to do something big, and also give a cliffhanger that could leave you wanting more down the road.

No matter what happens here, we do think we’ve seen enough of High Potential at this point to know that it is going to be entertaining. Sure, you will have a lot of drama, but there could be humor sprinkled in at some surprising spots.

