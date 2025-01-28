Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 1/28/25?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS after a long break, and can we say the same about both International and Most Wanted?

As you would imagine here, there are a lot of great things to look forward to with the entirety of the franchise, and this is where we sweep in and present the first bit of good news now: You are about to see more of these shows! They are finally back from the winter hiatus starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and the stories that you get here are going to be emotional and full of twists and turns.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Now, in case you have not seen the synopses for any of them yet, you can do that by looking below…

FBI season 7 episode 9, “Descent” – The investigation into an assistant U.S. attorney’s death leads the team to a related airline whistleblower scandal and the chilling discovery that they don’t have much time to thwart terrorists from crashing numerous in-flight commercial airplanes. Dealing with the memory of his brother, who was a 9/11 victim, the case pushes Scola hard to prevent another catastrophe, on FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 9, “The Kill Floor” – A member of the Fly Team goes missing as the hunt for Greg Csonka continues in Paris. Meanwhile, Vo’s life hangs in the balance after being shot, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 9, “Moving On” – The Fugitive Task Force investigates a series of deadly fires involving the descendants of those who caused the infamous 1985 MOVE bombing in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Nina’s sister turns to her in a time of need, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there anything that you want to see when FBI and its two spin-offs come back tonight?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







