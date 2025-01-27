Dexter – Trinity prequel series: John Lithgow’s advice

At the moment, nothing may be officially confirmed in regards to a Dexter prequel about the infamous Trinity Killer. Yet, there is a lot of smoke around it!

What do we know about the idea at present? Well, a lot of the story has already come together thanks to showrunner Clyde Phillips, but further development seems to be moving at an extremely slow pace. The priority right now is likely the continued airing of Original Sin and then also the production of the Michael C. Hall sequel series Resurrection, which started up earlier this month.

There are some indications that the legendary John Lithgow could return to narrate Trinity, much in the same way that Hall does on Original Sin. Yet, the actor would not necessarily confirm anything in an interview with Screen Rant. Instead, he merely handed out advice for anyone who was cast to play the younger version of himself:

Just be on his side. [Laughs] Not an easy thing to do, with the Trinity Killer, but be on his side.

While Trinity was killed off at the end of Dexter season 4, the character has still remained a part of the franchise. Lithgow made a brief cameo within the title character’s head on New Blood, and he is largely regarded as the best villain in the history of the show. (We do think that viewers sometimes sleep on Brian Moser, who also brought a ton to the table as the Ice Truck Killer in season 1 — that is no disrespect to Lithgow, however, who was spectacular.)

Hopefully, a little more news on this prequel will be released before the end of the year.

