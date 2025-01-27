The Night Agent season 3 spoilers: A Gabriel Basso tease

As so many of you out there know already, The Night Agent season 3 is coming to Netflix and there is a great deal to be excited about!

Where do we start off here? Well, given that Peter is the focal point of much of the season, it is hard to think in any direction other than him being front and center. He is now taking on a new responsibility, and it is going to be a tricky one with him as a double agent. It could make for a very different sort of story for him, especially in the event he is cut off from Rose and virtually everyone else.

Of course, the one constant in all things The Night Agent is that Peter is almost certainly not going to be safe, which Gabriel Basso elaborates on in an interview with TVLine:

“It’s a dangerous position to be in, and that is not lost on him — like fence-riding between two people that are utilitarian, that are going to use you until they don’t use you.

“People will watch this and think, ‘Thank God Peter’s safe!’ when what they should be thinking is, ‘Oh shoot, Peter was safer in the cell,’ because now he’s fence-riding between two very dangerous entities.”

Do we think that Peter will find a way to make it through all of this? Sure, mostly because he is the main point-of-view character here and it is hard to imagine that the series is going to want anything more out of him. Yet, at the same time this season could present him with a number of significant moral challenges. We know that he is fundamentally a decent person, but will this season cause him to have to deviate more and more from his views? It is possible.

What do you think is going to happen for Peter on The Night Agent season 3?

