Paradise series premiere: New details on Hulu debut!

In just a matter of a couple of short days, you are going to have a chance to see the Paradise series premiere over at Hulu. So what lies ahead here?

Well, we know that in general, the powers-that-be behind the Sterling K. Brown drama have kept things under a tight lock and key; that is not going to change. The first three episodes are premiering all at once, and of course the hope is that within those, you will have a much better chance to understand exactly what is going on. What we do know here is that Brown’s Agent Xavier Collins is front and center for what could be a difficult and complex mystery.

Without further ado now, let’s just set the stage further, shall we? Go ahead and see the synopses for the first three Paradise episodes below, per Rotten Tomatoes:

Season 1 episode 1, “Wildcat is Down” – It’s just another day in Paradise until Agent Xavier Collins discovers one of the world’s most powerful individuals has been murdered; Xavier analyzes the crime scene while recalling his complex relationship with the victim.

Season 1 episode 2, “Sinatra” – Agent Xavier Collins is interrogated; Samantha Redmond (codename Sinatra) begins to reassure the community as she reflects on how she got to Paradise.

Season 1 episode 3, “The Architect of Social Well-Being” – Xavier seeks answers on his own and cautiously turns to Dr. Gabriela Torabi; Billy and Jane feel the pressure from Robinson’s investigation.

We hesitate to share too much more than what is here, but we will at least say this — if you love some of Dan Fogelman’s past work on This Is Us, you are almost certain to love Paradise — even if it is in some ways a totally different show. You should be left desperate and eager to watch more as soon as possible.

