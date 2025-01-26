Watson season 1 episode 2 return date for Morris Chestnut, cast

After the big premiere today on CBS, are you eager to get a Watson season 1 episode 2 return date? How long are we going to be waiting?

Well, as a proper jumping-off point here, we do think it is worth noting that the powers-that-be here are going to force us to be pretty darn patient. After all, the plan here is for the Morris Chestnut medical drama — one with serious Sherlock Holmes vibes — to be coming back when we get around to Sunday, February 16.

So why are we stuck waiting so long? Well, it really just has to do with what the network wants to achieve with the premiere itself. In putting the first episode of Watson on the air following the AFC Championship Game, we are seeing the network do what they can here to at least give the show a chance of kicking off with some great numbers.

We do think there are reasons to think that this is going to work and then some. After all, remember for a moment here that they did something similar when they premiered Tracker after the Super Bowl, and it is now one of the larger hits that they have. They also did something similar with The Equalizer. All of this makes sense, but doing it with Watson is a unique challenge, mostly because this is a totally different show. Is everyone going to be fully on board this sort of medical drama? That is not something that we have a clear answer to, at least at this point. We just think that the idea of medical mysteries is interesting and allows it to stand out further from the pack.

Oh, and of course we are hoping that there’s going to be an opportunity to see some sort of long-term stories here at the same time.

What do you most want to see moving into Watson season 1 episode 2?

