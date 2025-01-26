Vienna Blood season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?

Following the events of the season 4 finale tonight on PBS, is there a chance that we are going to be seeing a Vienna Blood season 5? Or, have we officially reached the end of the show?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting where things actually stand, and it is honestly a little bit complicated. Technically, there is no official renewal out there yet for another batch of episodes … but there is still a certain measure of hope? Well, let’s just put things this way: There is no more source material out there to adapt. That is something that does throw a major wrinkle into whatever could be coming up.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more reactions and reviews!

With all of that being said, we should go ahead and note that there is actually still a chance that more Vienna Blood happens as a TV series. Speaking to Hello! Magazine, the author of the source material in Frank Tallis indicated that he saw no issue with it:

“What impressed me about the creativity of Steve Thompson’s Mephisto Waltz script is the sheer dramatic intensity — it’s grander than previous series, and Vienna Blood was quite a grand series before.

“Right from the beginning I made the decision I was going to take a backseat in the BBC’s adaptation. For me, the test of whether an idea is good or not is if you can hand it over and other people can run with it, but the core remains the same. TV is a very different medium to a novel and a production like this is a group accomplishment. Having a novelist too heavily involved could constrain the talent and be an obstacle to the group’s creativity.

“When you exhaust the books, if you’ve let the idea develop and gain its own momentum, in a way it doesn’t need the novels or the author anymore… but doesn’t in any way stop me from writing proposals or plot ideas!”

With all of this in mind, there is at least a measure of hope! Let’s just cross our fingers here that the powers-that-be decide that the show does well enough to keep it going. Unfortunately, it is far too early at this point to gauge whether that is going to happen or not.

Do you want to see a Vienna Blood season 5 renewal happen at some point?

Are you worried about the lack of source material? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







