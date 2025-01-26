All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 4: Old feelings…

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to see All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 4 — so, what is next?

Well, first and foremost, we should say that this installment is basically the halfway point of the season. The story could build a little bit more over the course of this. However, at the same time, we don’t think that the creative team is spending a whole lot of time being super-concerned about how audiences are going to react about the finale in episode 4. Instead, we tend to think that the main focus here is continuing to do what they have proven to be so great at: Emotional stories with some pretty memorable characters front and center.

Below, you can check out the full All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 4 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Tristan’s first meeting with Carmody doesn’t go as planned. They are sent to capture an animal on the loose, hoping to put aside their differences. Meanwhile, James confronts unresolved feelings about the war when he least expects it.

Just from reading that alone, it does feel easy to say that James is going to be front and center when it comes to how he deals with some of his trauma, and certainly that is not going to be an altogether easy thing for him to handle.

Personally, we just hope that at the end of this hour, there will be a chance to get to the other side of this for James — after all, there are going to be some chances to see some other stories on the other side. Who doesn’t want a few more surprises leading into the finale? This show, above all else, is about crafting good emotional.

