SAS Rogue Heroes season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Following the big season 2 finale tonight on BBC One, is there going to be an SAS Rogue Heroes season 3? Or, have we reached the end?

Well, if you do find yourselves wondering about this at present, of course we get it! However, at present nothing has been 100% confirmed. We would personally consider this to be as close to a sure thing as you are going to find, though, largely due to the popularity of the show on the network and the potential for so many more stories to be told. Remember that season 2 does not take you to the end of the war, and the proucers are eager to keep this going for a good while.

If we had to make some sort of estimation here, it would be to say that an SAS Rogue Heroes season 3 is absolutely coming. Not only that, but we should get more information all about it sooner rather than later. The earlier the renewal comes, and of course the sooner that the cast and crew can get back to work — something that we think everyone is going to be interested in doing. Yet, because this is a BBC series, it is hard to sit here and say that the network is going to be beholden to hitting any particular set of dates. It can just come back whenever it makes the optimal amount of sense to do so.

The most important thing is that the third season feels as exciting and propulsive as what we have seen so far. Sure, you want the show to be action-packed, but at the same time also gritty and realistic as you look to share exactly what a lot of these characters found themselves going through within a pretty darn difficult time.

