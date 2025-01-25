The Night Agent season 3 spoilers: Will Rose return?

Just over a day removed from the season 2 finale of The Night Agent, of course we are thinking more about season 3! More episodes are coming, and there are some stories that have already been filmed!

So what is going to be happening with Rose? We know that there are some pretty interesting things to think about here! After all, at the end of season 2 finale Peter told her not to look for her as he takes on a dangerous new mission — one that will lead to him being a double agent. This creates a new level of stakes, and things are going to get all the more crazy / mysterious as we move forward.

Speaking to Deadline in an interview following the season 2 finale, Luciane Buchanan certainly suggested that a great deal of her future is certainly under wraps:

… I can’t spoil anything. I wish I could tell you, but Peter does say ‘No, don’t come looking for me,’ and I don’t think Rose takes well to direction; she does whatever she wants. So you never, never know.

Ultimately, we want to see Rose still play a big role — after all, a big part of what makes a show like this so fun is the opportunity to watch people evolve over the course of time. Sure, The Night Agent will bring in some new characters; however, this does not mean that you do away with old ones. What Rose does probably realize at this point is that Peter’s job may get in the way of any permanent relationship. However, at the same exact time, that does not mean that the two have zero communication at this point, or that a possible future here is hopeless. There are still some ways in which everything could change or evolve.

