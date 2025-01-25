Paradise premiere: Hulu series has three-season plan

In just a matter of days you are going to see the premiere of Paradise over at Hulu — but why not discuss the long-term future?

Well, as is often the case, the first thing that we should note is that nothing beyond this season for the Sterling K. Brown series is set in stone. However, behind the scenes creator Dan Fogelman (This Is Us) already has a clear sense of how long he wants this to last. In a new feature at Variety, it is revealed that this is going to be potentially a three-season show, with each one of them lasting eight episodes. This would allow the show to tell a complete story, but also allow Brown the opportunity to do some other projects at the same exact time.

In this same feature, Karey Burke, head of studio 20th Television, indicates that the hope with a show like this is that it continues to defy expectations:

“It’s just absolutely not what it seems at first … It’s a mystery wrapped in an enigma. You think you know what it is when you first see it. And I think much more so than ‘This Is Us,’ it continually represents itself as about something else, and that I found fascinating.”

Ultimately, we do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing this show succeed, largely due to the presence of on-screen talent as well as Fogelman’s resume behind the scenes. He also has a great relationship already with Hulu, given that behind the scenes, he is also an executive producer for Only Murders in the Building. (With that being said, he is not the showrunner on the murder-mystery show.)

Just remember that the first three episodes of Paradise is coming to Hulu early next week, and we’re going to have more intel on it shortly.

