The Night Agent season 2 finale: Shocking Peter ending, explained

Given the sort of show that The Night Agent season 2 is, can you really be shocked that the Netflix drama packed a punch in the finale? Let’s just say that they threw a ton of stuff at us, but in the end, also set up a premise that should be exciting to watch in the already-renewed season 3.

So, where should we start things off? Well, let’s just note that Peter does not want Rose to look for him at this point. As a matter of fact, it seems like the guy is severing most of the direct ties that he has! What’s the purpose of this? Well, it may be due to him deciding to go along with Catherine’s plan to become a double agent. His goal? Better understanding what Monroe’s relationship with Hagan truly is. Doing this is of course one of those operations that requires a lot of various twists and turns.

As for why Peter would agree to do a lot of this in the first place, much of that is going to start with him ultimately aiding and abetting in causing massive changes to the Presidential Election. This is the sort of thing that 100% rattles him, and it also changes what some of his priorities are in the immediate future.

All of this is about as good of a cliffhanger as you are going to see, mostly because it allows The Night Agent season 3 to look and feel rather different than anything that we had a chance to see in season 2. If you are going to produce a long-running spy show like this, one of the biggest goals has to be finding a way to constant bring forward new ideas that we have never had a chance to see before.

