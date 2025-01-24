Sweet Magnolias season 4 trailer, new details at Netflix

For those who have not heard as of yet, Sweet Magnolias season 4 is coming to Netflix on February 6 — want to learn more now?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is quite simple: There is a lot of great stuff to be excited about already! This is a season that is going to give you a lot of what you’ve loved about the first three seasons, while giving a few different updates at the same exact time.

Want to learn more? Then all you have to do is go ahead and check out the Sweet Magnolias season 4 synopsis below:

“Come spend the holidays in Serenity, as Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias takes us from Halloween to Christmas, with surprising laughter, unexpected heartbreak, and renewed resolve along the way. While negotiating the twists and turns of their romantic lives, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen must also navigate the return of old foes, the loss of great loves, and the pain of transition from past dreams to present ones. As the men in their lives pursue their own dreams and the teenagers take uneasy steps toward adulthood, the Magnolias support each other with creative problem-solving, deep-hearted commitment, and — as always — weekly margaritas.”

Meanwhile, if you head over to the link here right now, you can see the full trailer that does a better job of setting the stage for what lies ahead. This is one that does highlight further what we’ve noted here, and you will see everything from costume parties and emotional moments. We do think that this is one of those series that could still have a rather long life to it, but we will have to wait and see whether or not that turn out for it in the same way that they have in the past.

What are you the most interested in seeing over the course of Sweet Magnolias season 4 when it arrives?

