Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Deductible’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a great chance to check out Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 11 — so what can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, the title here is “Deductible” and just by virtue of that, you probably think about insurance more so than anything else. Does that mean the story is going to revolve around that? Well, based on some of the details we’ve seen so far, let’s just say that this remains firmly up for debate.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other great TV discussions!

After all, let’s go ahead and advise you to take a look at the full Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 11 synopsis below:

01/30/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A young boy seeks help when his sister doesn’t come home from work. Benson and Carisi suspect a woman’s assault was prearranged by a third party. TV-14

Just by reading that alone, you can honestly say that the show is going to venture off in a number of different directions that are reasonably hard to project. The only thing that is somewhat clear is that the story certainly feels as though we are going to be moving into a few different unexpected spots — this is a franchise that when they do twists, they do them in a particularly great way — and we have every reason in the world to think that the same will be said here.

For the record, we also do think that there are going to be a lot of other great SVU episodes coming shortly after this one as we venture more into May sweeps. After all, why wouldn’t we want to try and get some sort of serious momentum going with this show?

What do you most want to see at this point moving into Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other great updates on the way that we do not want you to miss out on.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







