Love is Blind renewed for season 9, season 10 at Netflix

Ahead of the Love is Blind season 8 premiere on Netflix next month, we do have more news when it comes to the long-term future.

After all, what are we looking at here? Well, the streaming service is not just bringing the show back for a season 9, but a season 10 to go along with it! Nick and Vanessa Lachey will once again be around as the hosts. Given the massive popularity of this franchise, we tend to think that this is one of those shows that could go on for as long as the powers-that-be want it to.

So do you want to learn more now about what season 8 is going to look like? Well, here is the official synopsis:

The hit reality series is back for an eighth season, following a new set of singles from Minnesota — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.

Obviously, the show is not going to fundamentally change its format — but one of the best things about this show is that it does continue to feature contestants who are geographically located in the same place. That makes dating so much easier than you would see on some other dating shows, ones where you have contestants spread out all over the country. There have been some successful relationships that have come out of the show, so that does tend to give it some proof-of-concept … which we do think matters at least to a certain extent.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

