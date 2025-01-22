Sherlock season 5: Benedict Cumberbatch on possible return

We recognize that it has been years at this point since Sherlock last premiered on BBC One and yet here we are, thinking more about the future. There have been rumors and/or discussion for a long time about season 5 but no matter who you ask, there has been a consistent through-line: It really depends on what Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman want to do.

Of course, the end of season 4 still left the door open but at the same time, it also left us with a satisfying ending. There is no real reason to think that the show would come back unless there is an absolutely great story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reviews!

Ultimately, it does seem like Cumberbatch himself agrees with that very assumption! In a new interview with Variety, the actor indicated (beyond joking that he’d want a lot of money) that there needs to be an opportunity to bring something different to the story:

“It would take it to be better than it ever was. You leave them or yourselves wanting more. There’s always that itch to scratch, but I think it would have to be the superlative version of what we’ve already achieved.”

Of course, the great thing about playing Sherlock Holmes is that there is an almost unlimited time-frame that can be looked at when it comes to when the show could come back. Nothing about this property dictates that Holmes or Watson has to be a specific age and rather, you just need a great adversary and a case that tests the two characters on some particular level.

For the time being, we know that both of these actors are going to be busy with other projects, including Cumberbatch reprising his role of Doctor Strange for a particularly high-profile project with Marvel.

Do you think that a Sherlock season 5 is ever going to happen over at BBC One?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







