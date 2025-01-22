BMF season 4 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Is there any chance at all that we’re going to get a BMF season 4 premiere date between now and the end of January?

Well, make no mistake here that first and foremost, we’d love nothing more than to see the hit Starz show back sooner rather than later. After all, production took place for a significant chunk of last year! We like to think that behind the scenes, a lot of these episodes are pretty good-to-go or at least close to it.

Unfortunately, the big problem here with Starz is that they’ve got as big of a backlog of shows as any premium-cable network out there. Sure, they’ve got BMF, but then also multiple Power spin-offs, P-Valley, Outlander, and an Outlander prequel all still to air! They’ve gotta find positions to put all of these shows and we know that doing that in a lot of ways can be tricky. This is why, at least for now, we’d be surprised if we end up getting a premiere-date reveal between now and the end of January.

For now, the best projection that we can make for the future of this show is that it could come out around the midway point of the year. That would also coincide rather well with what we’ve seen from the series in the past. After all, there was a wait of around 14-16 episodes between seasons 2 and 3, so why not consider something similar with seasons 3 and 4? As the key art above gives it away, the last season started off in March 2024. A lot of bit of patience will be required here, but we are pretty darn optimistic that it is going to be worth the hype.

As for whether or not season 4 is going to be the final one … well, we tend to think it doesn’t have to be. Time will tell…

Is there anything that you are most eager to see moving into BMF season 4 when it does premiere?

