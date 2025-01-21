High Potential renewed for a season 2 at ABC!

ABC likely felt like there was a double-meaning when they picked up High Potential — and the show has more than lived up to its name.

Today, the folks over at the network have officially greenlit a second season for the Kaitlin Olson mystery series, which got off to a great start when it premiered on the network this past fall. However, it has since become even more successful after moving to 9:00 p.m. Eastern this winter, where it is sandwiched between Will Trent and The Rookie.

So what makes this show so successful? We tend to think that a lot of its starts with having a marquee star in Olson who everyone knows from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. This is also the sort of comedy that a lot of people need at this point, one that is largely focused on escapist mysteries. This is a show that has a lot of roots in old-school series like Psych, Diagnosis Murder, Monk, and programs that had a rather blue-sky demeanor to them a lot of the time. One of the great reasons to watch a lot of the time with shows like these is the opportunity to get away and do something a little bit different. That is something that, regrettably, has been lot a little bit over the course of time with other network prodecurals.

The good news about High Potential being renewed at this point is that you can sit back and enjoy the rest of the season without concern! There are a handful of episodes left and at this point, it feels fairly easy to project that the show will either be back in the fall, or at midseason with the other two aforementioned crime shows. ABC clearly has something great on their hands with this lineup.

