9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 10: Judd’s crisis of faith

We knew heading into tonight’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 10 that we would be concerned for Judd over much of it. Honestly, how could we not? We are talking about a character who has spent a good part of the series battling his demons and for a lot of the hour, it felt unclear how things would end up.

After all, this is a man who was unable to see Grace in his day-to-day life. Meanwhile, he was struggling with addiction and losing his faith.

Yet, seeing him dump out that bottle, say a prayer, and hear Grace’s voice at the end of the episode was cathartic in so many ways. Suddenly, we are witnessing him start to get to the other side. He is hopefully finding his meaning again and so long as that remains the case, there is a chance for a positive ending at the conclusion of the story.

So what more can we say for now about Judd’s story and what could be coming? Speaking to TV Insider, Jim Parrack summarized it in the following way:

“I think really the underlying thing for a lot of alcoholics is a crisis of meaning in their life. And Judd was smack in the middle of a crisis of meaning and didn’t have his wife to turn to because she was gone. But by the end of this episode, Judd and God are on good terms. Judd and Grace are on good terms. Judd and this wonderful extended family at the firehouse are on good terms and he’s moving forward. We do see he’s got his daughter back, so I think he’ll be alright. I think this character is exactly the kind of man that would help a lot of other people get sober, too. And that’s part of Judd’s heart, is to help people. So now there’s this new fight to fight on behalf of other people, which is to help them overcome the problem he overcame.”

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

