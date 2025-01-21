The Righteous Gemstones season 4 premiere date: Jan. update

Now that we are so deep into January, is The Righteous Gemstones season 4 coming right around the corner? Make no mistake, we want that — whether or not we are going to get it soon is another issue altogether.

So where do things stand at present? Well, we know that filming took place for a significant chunk of last year, and there is a lot to be excited for. Take, for starters, the fact that Walton Goggins still managed to find time to return despite his super-busy schedule. We already know that Danny McBride and a number of other cast members are going to bring entertainment in their own right.

So are we about to get some more insight on what is to come this month? Well, let’s just say that we would love nothing more, especially since there are some golden opportunities for The Righteous Gemstones ahead. For our money, the best-case scenario would be for the comedy to return on the same night as The Last of Us in April. That is, after all, the best opportunity that you are going to have to get more attention on the show. We know that it has a devoted audience and yet, we don’t think that it has ventured fully into the mainstream. There may still be an opportunity for it to get there, but time will tell.

Is season 4 going to be the end?

Well, let’s just say that nothing is confirmed on the subject yet but at the same time, we are well-aware that shows from McBride never tend to last for very long. We are going to enjoy it however long we can, and let’s hope that season 4 lives up to the first three…

