Skeleton Crew season 2: Show EP on possible renewal

Is there a reasonable chance that we are going to get more news on a Skeleton Crew season 2 in the relatively near future?

While it would be nice to learn more about the Star Wars show soon, the reality is this: Lucasfilm and Disney are not necessarily the sort to rush things along here. They will likely look at the viewership across multiple months of metrics and look at that in relation to the budget. The problem with being on the outside looking in here is that streaming services do not tend to release ratings information publicly, so it can be hard to really determine how likely the show is to continue or not.

What we can at least say right now is that some folks behind the scenes are cautiously optimistic. Speaking in a recent interview with Variety, here is what executive producer Jon Watts had to say on the subject:

Yeah, I am. You never really know when you make something and you send it out into the world what people are going to think. But the “Star Wars” fan base is very vocal, as everyone knows, and we’ve got such positive responses from everyone about this. We just want to make sure as many people see it as possible. We have a lot more stories to tell.

One of the things that could be beneficial for a show like Skeleton Crew is that it is made for a slightly younger audience, and that means that this may serve as an added benefit for the folks at Disney. This is a demographic that may watch things over time as opposed to just seeing it immediately, and they may also value having some sort of programming within this world to help cultivate long-term Star Wars fans in general.

Do you think that we’re going to get more news on Skeleton Crew season 2 before too long?

