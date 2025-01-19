All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 3: A christening

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 3 is coming to PBS next week — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, let’s begin here by noting that a christening may be front and center for the story — at least on paper. What we do know about most television in general, though, is that anytime you have a story where an event like this is supposed to be front and center, something happens that ends up throwing almost everything out of whack.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

To learn something more within the context of All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 3, just check out the official synopsis below:

When Jimmy’s Christening Day is interrupted by the arrival of a surprise visitor, Siegfried makes a promise he struggles to keep. A furry friend helps Helen to find common ground with James’ mother.

How big of an impact will this surprise visitor have? Well, it does at least feel like it is going to cause Siegfried (and perhaps others) to have some big questions that they may not be able to answer right away. The whole goal of this story here is clearly to ensure that we wonder about how certain relationships are going to develop, and whether or not someone could end up feeling some crazy amount of heartbreak. We’re prepared for almost anything here.

As for what is coming up here with Helen, let’s just go ahead and say this: It feels more like what this show is really known for. This is an opportunity to show further how animals can be so valuable to a lot of us, often in rather unexpected ways. There is such an element of unconditional love and care that can be present within almost every moment.

What do you most want to see on All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







