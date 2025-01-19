SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 episode 6 spoilers: The big finale

As you prepare to see SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 episode 6 on BBC One, there is really one thing that can be said: We’ve reached the end. This is the all-important finale and with that in mind, we do anticipate that there is a good bit of closure.

Is there a chance that we do get a season 3? Absolutely. The season is not going to bring you to the end of the conflict, but we do at least think that there is a marginal amount of closure ahead. There are going to be some big surprises, but also a lot of plans for the future. For some of these characters, we do at least tend to think that there could be solace in them temporarily going back to Britain.

Below, you can check out the full SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 episode 6 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

The SAS return to Britain and are given some time to decompress from the events in Italy. Bill is shocked to hear about the role planned for the SAS in the invasion of France.

In general, we do still think that there will be some action in here, mostly because the show is not going to fundamentally change what we have seen from it over the course of the past two seasons. The whole goal for the producers here is simply to just bring in some new wrinkles, while also at least depicting a little bit of what some of these people actually went through so many decades ago. We know that it can be really hard to balance out both entertainment and then also an element of history, but Rogue Heroes is finding a way to pull that off.

