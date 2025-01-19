Saturday Night Live: GloRilla performs ‘Yeah Glo!’

Tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode featured GloRilla getting her opportunity to shine as the musical guest.

First and foremost, we should note that we weren’t super-familiar with her music coming into tonight. She is an up-and-coming rapper out of Memphis, Tennessee who has reached a level of fame over the past few years. Her opening number “Yeah Glo!” is one that she originally released almost a year ago, but it continues to find an audience in the months after the fact.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more reactions and reviews!

What we would say was surprising about the song here is that it did not just try to adhere to what you would call any particular standard. The rap elements were present, but her backing track had a legitimate rock feel to it. It also felt like it could have lasted a couple of minutes longer based on how she gained more and more momentum has it went along.

One other notable quirk about GloRilla’s performance — it kicked off far later than the typical one does on SNL, largely due to the length of Dave Chappelle’s opening monologue.

As for the second song…

She went with a song that is a little more recent in “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT BE” — which is stylized in all caps. We recognize that her style of music is not necessarily for everyone, but what we do appreciate is how controlled and focused the staging was. Also, there are a lot of rap performances on SNL where the lyrics get drowned out by the backing track or the band. That didn’t happen here.

Related – Get some more thoughts on tonight’s Saturday Night Live cold open right now

What did you think about GloRilla’s performance on Saturday Night Live tonight?

Did you have that much of a familiarity of her entering the episode? Let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







