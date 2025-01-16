Celebrity Jeopardy: How did Neil deGrasse Tyson actually do?

Entering tonight’s Celebrity Jeopardy episode, we were painfully aware that you could make a particular expectation. Given that Neil deGrasse Tyson was a contestant, you would automatically think that he would run away with this … right?

Well, just because you are a famed astrophysicist, it does not mean you know how to answer trivia. In particular, we tend to think he’s going to smart over that question about moons / satellites for a while. (In his minor defense the writing on the clue was a little odd, since moons and satellites are the same thing and it made it seem like moons were a type of satellite.)

Either way, Neil entered Final Jeopardy in second place to Melissa Peterman, whereas Jackie Tohn ended up in third. They all had to answer one final clue about the Muppets, which it seemed as though they were all tremendously excited to do. Who doesn’t love the Muppets out in Hollywood?

Well, the funny thing is that Neil missed the Final Jeopardy clue, and that caused him to slide down to second place. Melissa ended up botching the final clue altogether, and that ended up with Jackie winning the game. This was absolute chaos. Tohn ends up moving on to the next stage of the competition in what has to be one of the more random comebacks we’ve seen on this show.

Still, we do think that the biggest takeaway from this episode for a lot of people will be Neil botching that clue about satellites and moons, and understandably so! It’s one of those things where you have to hope he’s got a good sense of humor about it after the fact; strange wording or not, this is the sort of thing that he’s going to be ribbed about for some time. At least a good time was had by most of the people competing?

What did you think about tonight’s Celebrity Jeopardy episode in its totality?

