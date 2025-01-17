The Agency season 1 episode 10 spoilers: The big finale

As we brace for The Agency season 1 episode 10 to arrive on Showtime next week, we do have to get set for some harsh realities. “Overtaken by Events” is the big finale, and of course that means that the story is going to careen off in a lot of directions as a lot of actions come home to roost.

So how are some people going to react to some difficult and painful situations? We’ll see how that plays out and in some instances, it could be in real time. Given that Marian is one of the primary point-of-view characters here, we do think that some of his own individual actions are going to loom larger than others.

For some further insight now, be sure to check out the new The Agency season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

As command of the operation shifts out his hands, Bosko shares a grim reality; Naomi receives troubling news out of Iran; Richardson runs a rogue operation; Felix gets overtaken by events; Martian, desperate, makes a devil’s bargain.

Now if there is anything more that can be said here as a source of relative comfort, it is that there are more stories planned for a season 2. This means that there’s a possible cliffhanger coming — or, at the very least, that’s something we are anticipating. The show will want to at least do something to create some buzz in the months that it is away, especially to try to convince more people out there to check out the show.

After all, consider the following: Even though you have a cast here that includes the likes of Michael Fassbender and Richard Gere, it does still feel like The Agency is somewhat under the radar. Word of mouth and more critical buzz could be important to it becoming a larger hit.

