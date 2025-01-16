XO, Kitty season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following its impending debut at Netflix, is there going to be an XO, Kitty season 3 renewal? Or, is this poised to be it for the show?

Now, we should note from the get-go that this show has every reason to keep going. It comes from the acclaimed Jenny Han, and is a spin-off of the super-successful To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. The show has that sort of lighthearted, fun tone that is perfect for its target audience and with a setting of South Korea, you are also seeing something different geographically from the rest of the genre.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV discussions!

If you have not heard too much about XO, Kitty season 2 as of yet, or just need a refresher, check out the logline below:

Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey is back in Seoul for a new semester at KISS. She’s single for the first time in a long time, and ready for a fresh start: no more meddling, no more drama. Maybe just some casual dating. Emphasis on casual. But she has more to worry about than her love life, as a letter from her mother’s past sets her on a wild journey, and new faces at KISS bring change. As secrets unravel and bonds are tested, Kitty will learn that life, family and love are more complicated than she ever imagined.

Is a season 3 a sure thing?

Not necessarily but as we’ve said, there are plenty of reasons for optimism. If there is any cause at all for concern, it is that there was a long wait between season 1 and season 2 — not as long as a Squid Game, but certainly a long one for a show of this genre. We recognize that there were a lot of reasons for the wait, but younger viewers may not care and there is still a chance people could move on. We’re just filing our general sentiment right now as “cautiously optimistic” and we will see what happens.

Do you think that an XO, Kitty season 3 is going to transpire over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







