Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 episode 5, 6 news

Next week, you are going to have a chance to see Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 episode 5 and episode 6. Can you believe that we are already at the halfway point?

In a lot of ways, we can easily sit here and say that it is crazy that things are moving so quickly; yet, this was planned out from the start as a five-week event, one that has a clear beginning, middle, and end that happens fast. There are only a handful of contestants left and moving forward, things are going to be getting so much more intense. Trust will be a big part of the upcoming challenges, and so will be facing your fears.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional THE TRAITORS reviews!

Below, you can check out the full Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 episode 5 and 6 synopsis with some more insight on what is to come:

FOX’s ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, returns for a third season, enlisting a troop of household names to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. This time around, the recruits will be training in Wales, the home of British Special Forces Selection, and will endure the harsh reality of ocean warfare. The recruits enter their third week of challenges which include identifying building enemies and deciding who to bomb under pressure, unlocking a safe in a gas-filled room, performing a helicopter insertion into the blistering cold sea, and select recruits are forced to bury their teammates into coffins after cheating in a previous challenge in the all-new “Panic / Trust” episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airing Wednesday, Jan 22 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SFT-305/306) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Now, this is where we would remind you that it is easy to favor a lot of the athletes in the competition; yet, this is clearly more about determination than physical strength.

What are you most eager to see moving into Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 episode 5 and episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







