Shifting Gears season 1 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Job’ & the show so far

Following what you see tonight on ABC, are you excited to learn more about Shifting Gears season 1 episode 3? Or, do you want to see a breakdown of the Tim Allen – Kat Dennings comedy’s ratings so far? Rest assured, we’ve got both for you within!

First and foremost, though, here is a reminder that there is another episode coming in seven days’ time. The title here is “Job,” and the synopsis below does a good job of setting the table for the story as a whole:

Riley, desperate for work, reluctantly takes a job at Matt’s shop. Meanwhile, Gabriel and Stitch secretly stray from Matt’s vision on a high-stakes restomod project.

So how are the ratings?

One thing that we do certainly believe is that ABC is more than happy with the performance of Shifting Gears so far. The premiere drew a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and over 6 million live + same-day viewers, enough to make it an immediate hit. We do tend to think the network has already determined that they probably want another season down the line, though they also probably want to see how many viewers stick around for episode 2 and beyond.

Do we think the network will generate a lot of these same numbers over the next few weeks? Probably not, but that is not a slam on the show at all. After all, we’re talking here about the fact that the majority of shows decline in viewership after the premiere, mostly because very few of them are universally loved by every single person under the sun. Meanwhile, some may opt to stream the show instead.

Ultimately, the smart thing that ABC did was cast two people in Allen and Dennings who not only have their respective audiences, but also have a great deal of sitcom history already.

What do you most want to see moving into Shifting Gears season 1 episode 3?

