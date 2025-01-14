Doc season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Amy’s big return

Want to learn a little bit more about Doc season 1 episode 3? Well, this is a story that is coming on Fox next week, and it marks a pretty big-time milestone.

After all, you are about to see Amy come back to work! Is she truly ready for it? We recognize that there is a part of this that requires a wait-and-see approach, since we tend to think that it will take a little bit of time for her to get truly re-accustomed. This is not something that you can get back into right away given everything that has happened to her.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV updates!

So what more will you be seeing insofar as the story goes here? Just go ahead and check out the Doc season 1 episode 3 synopsis with a little more insight:

Amy, allowed to return to work under strict guidelines, teams up with TJ (Patrick Walker) to treat a patient suffering from mysterious liver problems. Sonya (Anya Banerjee) and Jake (Jon Ecker) help an elderly couple navigate the final chapter of their love story in the all-new “Day One” episode of Doc airing Tuesday, Jan 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DOC-103) (TV-14 D,L,V)

How are the ratings so far?

Well, we do worry that the show has not really made the splash Fox has wanted, given that it kicked off with a little over 2 million live viewers, plus also a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The network did push the show pretty hard, especially when it comes to airing commercials during NFL broadcasts.

If there is one mistake that we think the network made here, it has a great bit to do with the title of the show itself. Sure, you see or heard the word Doc and you think of a medical drama. However, at the same time is there anything more to it? That’s fair to wonder.

What do you most want to see moving into Doc season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are some more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







