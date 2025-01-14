Star Wars: Skeleton Crew season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the big season 1 finale tonight on Disney+, can you expect to see a Star Wars: Skeleton Crew season 2 renewal? Or, have we reached the end of this story already?

The first thing that is absolutely worth noting here is pretty simple, and that is the official status of the show — or lack thereof. For now, nothing has been confirmed when it comes to a second season, as Disney may be waiting to see what a lot of the viewership totals are. As we were reminded with the cancellation of The Acolyte, these shows are expensive. The threshold of viewers that need to be reached is higher than the average series, and we are sure everyone involved is well-aware of that already.

The good news here is that creatively, we know that those involved in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew believe that there is more story to be told, and we also think there is a generational aspect to keeping this show going that is important. Remember that the target audience here is younger than for a lot of the other series in this universe — there is a chance that this show could be used to bring on board new fans to the franchise, and that is something that both Disney and Lucasfilm both need.

Odds are, a firm decision will be made within a few months following the finale — just as they did not waste too much time to determine the fate of The Acolyte, we tend to think the same will be said here. As for what is coming up beyond this show within Star Wars, just remember that you are going to be seeing the second season of Andor arrive soon. Meanwhile, The Mandalorian & Grogu is on the way and personally, we tend to think you will see more Ahsoka after that.

