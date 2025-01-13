Is NCIS, NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS, January 13, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? What more can we say about both this show and also the NCIS: Origins prequel?

As per usual, there are a lot of different things that we can state here, but let us begin by simply looking at the schedule. As great as it would be to see the crime procedurals back in full force tonight, we are going to be waiting for a while. To be specific, think two more weeks. The shows are returning on January 27 with episodes that will feature some character spotlights and unique twists.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV reviews and reactions!

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out all of the synopses below…

NCIS season 22 episode 10, “Baker’s Man” – After NCIS learns that the owner of Parker’s favorite bakery (guest star Melina Kanakaredes) is being blackmailed, they hatch a plan to save her from the perpetrators. Also, tensions heighten when Torres’ secret romance is discovered, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 11, “Flight of Icarus” – The team investigates the death of a famed Marine commander’s son, while a pivotal part of Franks’ past involving his family is revealed, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, Jan. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, these episodes should effectively kick off a pretty extensive second batch of episodes for these seasons and we are excited to see where they go. One silver lining here to the long wait is that there will likely not be too many breaks in the action in February, which we know is a key month when it comes to sweeps.

What do you want to see on NCIS and its prequel when the two shows return to the air?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







